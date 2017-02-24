U.S. CELLULAR INTRODUCES UNLIMITED DATA OFFERING AMONG ITS NEW TOTAL PLANS WITH NO HIDDEN FEES

MAINE (Feb. 24, 2017) – Straightforward wireless plans that eliminate the confusion of hidden fees are now available. U.S. Cellular® has introduced new Total Plans with No Hidden Fees – no activation fees, no monthly device connection charges, no phone upgrade fees and no data overage fees.

And because you can’t get more straightforward than unlimited, consumers and small businesses can now get unlimited data with U.S. Cellular for as low as $40 per line for 4 lines or just $60 per month for a single line with autopay/paperless billing enrollment.

“We want to be forthright with Maine customers by knocking out hidden fees once and for all and showing wireless users exactly what they are paying for. Our new plans allow families and small businesses to customize their plans for each individual’s needs, from 2GB of data to unlimited, all with simplified pricing and discounts,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “We also know that in order to deliver a great wireless experience, we need to have a reliable network that keeps up with the data demands of our customers, so we provide a fast 4G LTE network that works when and where our customers need it.”

U.S. Cellular’s new Total Plans with No Hidden Fees include unlimited talk and text with buckets of 2GB, 6GB and unlimited data, and they include family discounts that reward customers when they add additional lines. The data is not shared, so customers can pick the right data amounts for each person on the account. There are no data overage fees, so customers can feel confident that their wireless usage charges will be the same every month. U.S. Cellular’s unlimited offering includes video streaming, hot-spot capability and free calling to Mexico and Canada. These plans are available to new and current customers, and those purchasing new devices can take advantage of the monthly payment option that best meets their needs – from 20, 24 or 30 months.

The company has been serving Maine customers since 1988 and launched the Portland and southern Maine market in 2004. U.S. Cellular was the first company to bring 4G LTE to the state in 2012 and now serves 99 percent of its customers with 4G LTE service. In 2016, U.S. Cellular invested nearly $1 million in its network to help enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.

About King Street Wireless, L.P.

King Street Wireless, L.P. is partnering with U.S. Cellular to deliver high-speed 4G LTE service to U.S. Cellular’s customers in most of its markets. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, King Street Wireless holds 700 MHz wireless spectrum in 27 states. King Street is a recognized leader in its community through its economic development and philanthropic efforts. To learn more about King Street Wireless, visit www.kingstreetwireless.com.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2016 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

