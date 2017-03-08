U.S. Cellular highlights popular apps that bring the joy of reading to young and old alike, at home and on-the-go.

MAINE (March 7, 2017) – March is National Reading Month, and U.S. Cellular is highlighting smartphone and tablet apps that put a library of reading and learning material in every pocket.

“Many of our customers enjoy reading, and apps like NOOK, Flipboard and Homer put books, magazines, and preschool reading lessons right into their pockets,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “Access to a nationwide network means customers can read best-selling page turners, trending articles and the latest local news from the middle of anywhere.”

In a recent survey, 90 percent of smartphone users said they never or rarely leave their device at home¹, which means they can always have a book on them. During National Reading Month, U.S. Cellular encourages smartphone and tablet users to check out these reading apps and dig into a library of reading material at their fingertips:

News and magazines: An Apple App Store and Google Play essential, Flipboard lets users personalize their news experience by selecting publications and topics they care about. Discover, save, read and share from this one-stop news shop on the iPhone 7.

Books: Barnes & Noble’s award-winning NOOK eBook app gives users access to more than 4 million books, graphic novels, comics, and magazines. Browse the personalized bookstore on the Samsung Galaxy Tab E and discover new titles that match past reading preferences.

Learn to read: Kids love to play with their parent’s smartphone while on the go. Apps like Homer and Hooked On Phonics use games and videos to help kids learn to read and cultivate a lifelong love of learning.

In order to enhance and simplify their reading experience, we remind users to adjust brightness settings and take breaks to avoid eyestrain, and check settings to prevent the screen from dimming while reading.

¹ Between Nov. 10-17, 2016, a total of 701 online interviews were conducted among a nationally representative sample by Consumer Insights, in partnership with Maritz CX.

Additional data charges may apply. 4G LTE service may be provided through King Street Wireless, a partner of U.S. Cellular. LTE is a trademark of ETSI.

