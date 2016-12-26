U.S. CELLULAR BUILDS NEW CELL SITE TO INCREASE WIRELESS NETWORK COVERAGE IN BANGOR

BANGOR, MAINE (Dec. 23, 2016) – U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) continues to invest in its high-quality network with a new cell site in Bangor. The site will increase U.S. Cellular’s capacity in Bangor, and is one of more than 400 sites U.S. Cellular has built across the state.

“At U.S. Cellular, we strive to provide our customers in the mid-sized and rural markets we serve with the latest technology that can enhance their lives or businesses,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “We will continue to invest in and deliver a fast, high-quality network that works whenever and wherever our customers need it.”

U.S. Cellular keeps customers connected nationwide with devices for a variety of consumer and business needs, including smartphones, such as the iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S7, as well as tablets, hotspots, vehicle monitoring, home phone solutions and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

To select locations for new cell sites, U.S. Cellular listens to its local store and customer care associates to provide customer feedback to its teams of engineers. These local engineers drive through the company’s coverage area, sometimes hundreds of miles a day, ensuring U.S. Cellular meets its promise to provide voice and data service in the middle of anywhere. For more information about network coverage in the area, visit uscellular.com/coverage-map.

Story continues below advertisement.

4G LTE service may be provided through King Street Wireless, a partner of U.S. Cellular. LTE is a trademark of ETSI.

About King Street Wireless, L.P.

King Street Wireless, L.P. holds 152 licenses of 700 MHz wireless spectrum in 27 states and is partnering with Chicago-based U.S. Cellular to deliver high-speed 4G LTE service to U.S. Cellular’s customers in many of the carrier’s markets. King Street Wireless is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia where it is recognized for its involvement in its community both through its economic development and philanthropic efforts. To learn more about King Street Wireless, visit www.kingstreetwireless.com.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2016 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →