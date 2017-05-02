U.S. Cellular Associates Will Demonstrate How Smartphones Can Assist With Severe Weather Preparation

Saturday, May 27, 2017 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: U.S. Cellular, 33 Mid Mall Boulevard, Bangor, Maine
How do you check the daily weather forecast? A recent U.S. Cellular survey indicated that 93 percent of smartphone owners use a weather app on their device to check the forecast once a month or more.
During a free Device Workshop on May 27, U.S. Cellular associates will show people how they can rely on their smartphone, such as the Apple iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S8, to stay informed, prepared and connected with a variety of apps and accessories when severe weather threatens or hits. Individuals do not need to be U.S. Cellular customers to attend.
“Spring weather can be unpredictable and change in an instant,” said Matt Kasper, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales in New England. “With our high-speed network, smartphones and a number of free apps can help you stay ahead of Mother Nature no matter where you are. Our associates can share a number of smartphone tips that can help you stay informed if the skies quickly turn from sunny to stormy.”
The free workshop will be held on Saturday, May 27 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the U.S. Cellular store in Bangor, located at 33 Mid Mall Boulevard. For more information on the free workshop call 207-942-5218.
