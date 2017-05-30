U.S. Cellular associates to provide insightful information on keeping smart devices secure in recognition of Internet Safety Month

Saturday, June 24, 2017 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: U.S. Cellular, 33 Mid Mall Boulevard, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-5218; uscellular.com
BANGOR, Maine (June 24, 2017)– The latest smart devices paired with U.S. Cellular’s high-speed network, continue to make accessing the Internet easier than ever before. While being connected via an Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 or other preferred device provides users instant access to everything from online shopping to banking and social media, it is important to take precautions to secure personal information.
Knowledgeable associates from U.S. Cellular are ready to assist those interested in learning more about protecting the information during a free workshop on Saturday, June 24 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the U.S. Cellular store in Bangor, located at 33 Mid Mall Boulevard. The interactive workshop for the Bangor community will provide attendees with information on the importance of password protection; using secure sites, passphrases and geolocation; securely placing online orders and more. Individuals do not need to be U.S. Cellular customers to attend.
“The convenience of being able to do so much on our smart devices is unmatched, but users need to know how to avoid compromising their personal information online,” stated Matt Kasper, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales in New England. “With knowledge of built-in features and smart surfing, people can safely use the latest technology to access whatever they need whenever they want it.”
For more information on the event, please call 207-942-5218.
