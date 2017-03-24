TYLER SPROWL RECEIVES MPA PRINCIPAL’S AWARD

JONESPORT – Tyler Sprowl of Beals, a senior at Jonesport-Beals High School, has been selected to receive the 2017 Principal’s Award, Principal Michael Kelley announced today. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

In announcing this award, Principal Kelley said, “Tyler is very deserving of this honor. He is very committed to academic achievement and will graduate at the top of the class in June. Tyler has participated in the Upward Bound Program throughout his high school years. He has also been a very active member of the drama productions.”

Tyler, Mr. Kelley and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. Mr. McGowan and Mr. Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. This year an additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament and support from Berlin City Auto.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

