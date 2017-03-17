Two Rivers Realty Agent Wins Rising Star Award

PRESS RELEASE – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Roxanne Jobe ASP, IAHSP www.square1staging.com 207-478-0110 roxannejobe@gmail.com

DATE: March 16, 2017

LOCAL PROFESSIONAL WINS ‘Rising Star’ award for home staging at International Conference

Roxanne Jobe, Owner of Square One Staging and a Realtor with Two Rivers Realty, LLC accepted the ‘Rising Star’ award at the 2017 annual International Association of Home Staging Professionals Conference. Stagers from Japan, Switzerland, Canada, the United States and Spain attended the conference in Fort Lauderdale Florida, which included the keynote address from Jeff Lewis the star of Bravo TV’s long running series “Flipping Out”. Recognized as the top staging professional in business for One year or less, the Rising Star “was humbled, surprised and extremely honored to accept this award”, said Jobe. “ I saw, first-hand how incredible the tool of home staging could be while selling our home during the height of the housing crisis. I’ve been a believer ever since”

Square One Staging also includes; Larry Jobe, photographer and drone pilot and Chuck Walters, staging assistant. They work with Real Estate Agents, Home owners and Vacation Rental property owners to help prepare homes for sale or rentals for the marketplace.

A study conducted by Stagedhomes.com, of thousands of homes, (55% Vacant, 45% occupied) across the United States and Canada, showed that homes that were prepared for sale by an Accredited Staging Professional (ASP®) sold 2-3 times faster than the marketed un-staged competition, and between 2.5-20% more depending upon the market, price range of the house and the neighborhood.

Square One Staging is among the network of thousands of Real Estate Agents and professional Home Stagers worldwide, who are providing sellers with the knowledge and tools they need to sell their homes faster and/or for more money. Roxanne Jobe completed the Accredited Staging Professional® Course provided by StagedHomes.com, where she received hands-on instruction and continuing education within the industry. The Accredited Staging Professional Course was created by Barb Schwarz, the Creator of Home Staging®. Stagedhomes.com is the industry leader setting the world standard for Staging Education. Ms. Jobe is also a member of the International Association of Home Staging Professionals® (IAHSP®) that since 1999 has set standards of education, excellence and ethics for the Home Staging industry.

