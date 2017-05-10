two reed solos w/ one assist

Friday, May 19, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: The Cannery at South Penobscot, 207 Southern Bay Rd, Penobscot, Maine
For more information: 207-326-2027; facebook.com/events/1489474034459070/
David Gross (reeds) will open the evening and be followed by Steve Norton (clarinet) assisted by N.B.Aldrich
Dave Gross
For two decades David Gross has been transforming the saxophone into exactly what it is: a metal tube with keys, mouthpiece and a reed. Reviews of his recordings have been as varied as “lengthy episodes of fingernails ripping at a blackboard” to “the intimacy with which he approaches the saxophone, each screw in each latch, every fiber in the reed, every pad or valve, and all the negative space in between, is simply astounding.”
Steve Norton
This evening, he will be performing “No once in pastless now.” an experimental musical composition which takes its structure from a prose piece by Samuel Beckett.
Price: by donation, suggested $5- $15
