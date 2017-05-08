Two Local Business Leaders to Join Thomas College Board of Trustees

WATERVILLE, MAINE, May 2017 —Thomas College is excited to announce two new Board of Trustee members that were approved recently. Michelle Hayes and Greg Savard have joined the Thomas College Board of Trustees.

“Thomas College is honored to welcome these distinguished professionals – and highly-successful Thomas College alumni – to our Board of Trustees,” says Thomas College President Laurie Lachance. “Michelle and Greg will bring tremendous experience in Talent Development and Information Technology, complementing the skill-set of a highly-seasoned Board, at a very exciting time of innovation and growth at the College.”

Michelle Hayes, of Scarborough, is a principal at Smith Kjedgaard & Hayes Human Resource Solutions since 2014. She previously served as Vice President, Human Resource and Business Solutions at Drake Inglesi Milardo and as Vice President, Associate Relations and Talent Acquisition at Hannaford Supermarkets.

Hayes’s education includes the University of Chicago’s Executive Marketing Program in 2000, as well as graduate work at Babson College’s School of Executive Development, Strategic Planning and Management in Retailing in 1998. She graduated from Thomas College with a B.S. Business Administration.

Hayes has particular expertise in outplacement and career transition services, executive coaching, career counseling, associate relations, business operations, talent and leadership development, performance management, strategic staffing and recruiting, cross-cultural team work and building high performance teams.

Hayes is also a board member of Kids First Center and Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Employed at Tyler Technologies since 1995, Greg Savard graduated from Thomas College in 1989 with a B.S. in Computer Information Systems and has risen to his current position of Vice President of Product Strategy at Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies is the largest local government solution provider in the United States. Tyler products include appraisal and tax, citizen services, courts and justice, document management, education, financial solutions, land and vital records, pension management and public safety. Tyler has customers in all 50 states and offices across the country.

Savard works on the financial solutions team based in Falmouth, Maine. Financial solutions includes traditional enterprise resource planning (ERP) software as well as tax, education, pension and citizen services. Their customers are primarily cities, counties and school districts. Savard’s primary responsibility is ensuring Tyler has a competitive product that takes advantage of emerging technology.

In addition to Thomas, Savard attended Harvard Business School for an executive education program, specializing in leadership development. Savard has been an active volunteer for Windham Youth Soccer, Windham Youth Lacrosse Organization and the Windham Youth Basketball association primarily as a coach.

He lives in Windham with his wife, Gale (St. Onge) Savard ’91, who he met while studying at Thomas. They have two young daughters.

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; an Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu.

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →