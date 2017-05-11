Two Groups Joining the Community at the Milbridge Public Library

Ed Latham organized The TableTop Game Club at the Milbridge Library. He has been playing board games all his life. The games have gotten more expensive and more complicated. They involve more ways of thinking. It’s nothing like your typical board game; not at all. These games play for many hours and were made in Europe. He has over thousands of them. Some are collecting dust.

He brings them in to a game club in the Milbridge Library every Saturday afternoon. “Everybody’s got a hobby,” said Latham. “Some people collect cars, fishing boats, and some gamble. I collect games. I brought them to the community. It’s exciting”, he said, “I bring in new games every week so that people can see what the games are like. Some are more difficult. After a couple of times playing the game, most people know how to play it. They are quicker because they are getting more mentally flexible,” he said.

“Games are the tools that everybody can learn by. People can adapt to the game and they can be challenged​ by them, and it’s a way to get rid of stress,” Latham says as he lays out the pieces to a game call “Sheriff”.

Latham told me that when he grew up, he didn’t have any electricity. He made up games with his brother. ”At the Game Club, we appreciate other people’s humor. Playing a game, it’s engaging and brings out a special bond,” said Latham. “Today people don’t get together. The internet is tearing us apart. It’s like ‘Why should I play this game if I can play it on the internet?’ These games bring out human laughter; it’s all about being face to face with other people. You develop friendships. Anytime people can experience that, it’s really cool. Community is important. For three weeks, when he started the game club, nobody showed up. Latham got the idea. “I saw people on one side of the school gym and on the other side of the gym. They weren’t doing much,so I got the idea about starting a game club, getting people together,” he said.

“I’m exhausted after a Saturday afternoon, but I might be the only one that knows how to play the game.There are two or three games going on at once. I’m jumping to each table, keeping the games going. I’m having fun learning, in a social environment​, trying to make a nice transition. I have to ease people into the games. Get people talking, and break down barriers. The stories always come out while people are playing the game,” he said. “It’s playing with language. A place, where we can have fun together in the community. Games come with concepts with a new flavor,” said Latham. “People have a blast playing these games. We might order a pizza. People get into the games, and it might last seven to eight hours. There are games with different techniques. People get there and they don’t want to leave”,he said. Check it out, he told me, 1pm to 3pm on Saturdays.

The Milbridge Library Stitching Group meets every Thursday from 1pm-3pm. “It’s a chance to exchange ideas get out of the house, “ said Maggi Kovacs​ from Steuben. ”We talk about politics​, what we had for supper, headline news, what you watched on television, maybe recommending a new book, or different events coming up… a lot of things,” said Kovacs, ”It’s like a new language here. It gives the hands and fingers satisfaction. I don’t see these people but once a week. We tell stories,” said Kovacs. “When I’m here, talking mostly, I get two hours off. And I don’t have any telephone. Grocery shopping is done on the way back home.”

Kovacs told me that she feeds off the other ideas in the group. She might resolve problems while they meet. “It’s a wonderful way to pass time and it’s a great atmosphere.” I’m here to sew but also to spend time with people and hear the latest gossip. Our library is our own community calendar. It’s a good place, and it’s heated! A central place to be at. It’s not just a rack of books.”

Allison Aldrich Smith just moved into the area. I asked her what she hopes to gain from joining the Stitching Group. “New friends and meeting contacts, meeting people in the region. I always have been kind of solitary. I literally applied for a library card and just sat down and starting knitting. Every library is important.There’s nice people. Knitting settles my brain. It’s what I have a passion for,” she said. “It’s more of a challenge to keep track of the pattern. Or how my stitch is doing. It’s good for my brain. It keeps me young, and it’s really good for the downsize of old age. You got to use it or lose it! Knitting is like a piano,” she said, “It’s like a connection​ of being human. I had a six inch headband, and though it was most beautiful, my scarf was better. So I used it for a bookmark rather than a headband.”

“I dreamed of coming here thirty years ago, but I went in a different​ direction. I dream of being on the coast,” said Smith. “It’s everything that I was told; really nice! I love looking over my dining room table in the quiet, looking at the water and the beauty of the land. Tranquility, peace.. getting to know people. You’re not a giant in a bucket. You are part of the community. Fishermen’s boats in their yards, not rich people or poor people, everybody living together with a little mix,” she said. “ Not one thing I dislike including knitting while being with friends.”

You can call the Milbridge Library to find out about joining either of these great groups.

