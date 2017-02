Congratulations to Mikhail Prostatin, age 7, and Logun McMahon, age 10, who participated in their first Tae Kwon Do Tournament last weekend at the 2017 Maine Karate Classic.

Logun received first place and Mikhail second in the state for their respective age groups. Mikhail started Tae Kwon Do at the Old Town-Orono YMCA under the direction of Tristan Creeley in September and Logun in November.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →