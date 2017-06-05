Two FedEx Drivers from Bangor Earn Spot in National Truck Driving Competition

Robert Pedersen
Jen Burke | BDN
Robert Pedersen
Scott Wickstrom
Jen Burke | BDN
Scott Wickstrom
By Jen Burke
Posted June 05, 2017, at 3:18 p.m.

Local FedEx drivers Robert Pedersen and Scott Wickstrom won state titles at the 2017 Maine Truck Driving Championship held on May 20 in Hermon. These state champions each earned an opportunity to compete in the National Truck Driving Championships in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 8-12.

Pedersen and Wickstrom qualified to compete in this year’s event by driving accident free for at least one year. This year’s award is the third state title for Wickstrom, who competed in the Step-Van Category. Pedersen was awarded his first state title in the Freight Twins Category.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. These two fishermen faced down a sea monster in Casco BayThese two fishermen faced down a sea monster in Casco Bay
  2. Nurse who sued Chris Christie over Ebola lockdown nears settlementNurse who sued Chris Christie over Ebola lockdown nears settlement
  3. Five killed by ‘disgruntled’ ex-employee in Orlando workplace shootingFive killed by ‘disgruntled’ ex-employee in Orlando workplace shooting
  4. One person dead in early morning Westbrook car accidentOne person dead in early morning Westbrook car accident
  5. Man charged with stealing Oregon hero’s wedding ring as he lay dyingMan charged with stealing Oregon hero’s wedding ring as he lay dying

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs