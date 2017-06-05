Two FedEx Drivers from Bangor Earn Spot in National Truck Driving Competition

Local FedEx drivers Robert Pedersen and Scott Wickstrom won state titles at the 2017 Maine Truck Driving Championship held on May 20 in Hermon. These state champions each earned an opportunity to compete in the National Truck Driving Championships in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 8-12.

Pedersen and Wickstrom qualified to compete in this year’s event by driving accident free for at least one year. This year’s award is the third state title for Wickstrom, who competed in the Step-Van Category. Pedersen was awarded his first state title in the Freight Twins Category.

