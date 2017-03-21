Two-day Celebration of Excellence by Maine Restaurant Assn.

Banquet to announce prestigious 2017 Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year honors

Date: March 28, 2017

Time: 5:30 – 9:00 p.m.

Location: Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring St., Portland

The major event of the food service industry’s year is the awards banquet. Hundreds of restaurateurs, employees and friends of the industry attend. Previous year winners can be found at:

http://www.mainerestaurant.com/?page=Banquet_Awardees_16

In addition to Restaurant and Chef of the Year, the Maine Restaurant Association also selects winners of awards for the Lifetime Achievement and Allied Member of the Year.

The Maine Restaurant and Lodging Expo

Date: March 29, 2017

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

The Expo is the premier business-to-business trade show for Maine’s premier industry – hospitality!

More than 120 exhibiting companies engage with hundreds of restaurant and lodging professionals in the most efficient and effective marketing event of the year.

For more information visit http://www.mainerestaurant.com.

Media Contact: Angie Helton (207) 653-0365, nema@maine.rr.com

