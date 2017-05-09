Twentieth Maine to conduct the School if the Soldier at Fort Knox

By Paul Dudley
Posted May 09, 2017, at 9:33 a.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Co. B, 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry, 231 Ladner Rd, Easton, Maine

For more information: 207-488-6841; facebook.com/pages/20th-Maine-Company-B/416353285146066

Want to handle a musket? Sample a soldier’s stew cooked on open fire? How about trying on a Union wool sack coat? If you’re inclined to try Civil War reenacting, join the men and women of Co.B, 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry while we practice drill, bayonet practice, firing and camp life.

Interested individuals are invited to join is in Saturday, May 20th and Sunday until noon on May 21st.

For more information on how to join us at Fort Knox in Prospect, Maine, or for membership information, please contact at Paul Dudley at 207-488-6841 or at redfox10 @ roadrunner.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Kayaker drowns over the weekend in flooded Penobscot River
  2. Two UMaine softball players suspendedTwo UMaine softball players suspended
  3. Democrat Sara Gideon draws new battle line with LePage on welfareDemocrat Sara Gideon draws new battle line with LePage on welfare
  4. This is why the British burned PortlandThis is why the British burned Portland
  5. Two injured trying to stop dog from killing another dog

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs