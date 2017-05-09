Twentieth Maine to conduct the School if the Soldier at Fort Knox

Saturday, May 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Co. B, 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry, 231 Ladner Rd, Easton, Maine
For more information: 207-488-6841; facebook.com/pages/20th-Maine-Company-B/416353285146066
Want to handle a musket? Sample a soldier’s stew cooked on open fire? How about trying on a Union wool sack coat? If you’re inclined to try Civil War reenacting, join the men and women of Co.B, 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry while we practice drill, bayonet practice, firing and camp life.
Interested individuals are invited to join is in Saturday, May 20th and Sunday until noon on May 21st.
For more information on how to join us at Fort Knox in Prospect, Maine, or for membership information, please contact at Paul Dudley at 207-488-6841 or at redfox10 @ roadrunner.com
