Turtle Mountain Mythic Art to host ‘The Time of the Warrioress’ gatherings for women

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Turtle Mountain Mythic Art, 52 Bear Springs Lane, Surry, Maine For more information: 207-664-0752; thestandingbear.com

SURRY, Maine — Turtle Mountain Mythic Art, the fine art gallery at Surry’s Standing Bear Center for Shamanic Studies, will host an ongoing series of “The Time of the Warrioress” gatherings for women. The gatherings are being offered as a way of providing ongoing shamanic healing for those traumatized by the recent election results, and as ongoing, uniquely feminine support in solidarity with the intent and purpose of the recent worldwide Women’s Marches. The gatherings will be facilitated by Scarlet Kinney, feminist bear shaman and founder of Surry’s Standing Bear Center for Shamanic Studies.

According to Kinney, “As political events have unfolded, I’ve become more and more aware of the negative impact the agenda of our incoming government has had on me as it rapidly translates into unacceptable actions, and of the impact it is having on countless other women. Feminist shamanism offers many ways for women to process and free themselves from negative feelings they may be experiencing in response to the current political climate, and to prepare themselves to participate in a positive way in the transition from a rampantly out-of-control patriarchal culture, the results of which we are witnessing in D.C., to one that functions in response to the wisdom of women.”

Kinney asserts that we are now entering the phase of the reawakening of the Sacred Feminine that has slowly been taking place worldwide for a very long time, a phase which she characterizes as “The Time of the Warrioress.” This phase is one in which enough people have reawakened to and realigned with the Sacred Feminine that they can actively participate in rebalancing our very out-of-balance patriarchal culture in powerful and uniquely feminine ways.

During the course of the ongoing gatherings, participants will experience formal feminist shamanic talking circles, drumming, singing, chanting, and movement. They will also learn seasonal shamanic visualizations and affirmations, psychic protection methods, and how to undertake feminist shamanic journeys to various goddess archetypes associated with the cardinal directions. They will also learn how to work in partnership with the natural world to support the awakening of the Sacred Feminine that has been going on worldwide for many years now.

The first “Time of the Warrioress” gathering of 2017 will be held on Sunday, January 29th, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., with bag lunch and potluck dinner. (Bad weather date is Sunday, February 5.) Subsequent gatherings are scheduled for February 19th, March 12th, and April 2nd.

The Gatherings are free, because Kinney wants any woman who feels in need of healing from current political assaults on women to be able to attend, but donations to help defray costs associated with offering the gatherings are welcome.

Pre-registration is required, as you will receive written materials prior to each Gathering. For more information and/or to register, please contact Scarlet at 664.0752, or through the contact page on her web site: www.thestandingbear.com.

