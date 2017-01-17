Turning your passion or hobby into a business

By Renae, Community Relations Manager
Posted Jan. 17, 2017, at 1:25 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Penquis, 262 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 1-800-215-4942 ext. 2476; mainestreamfinance.org/index.php?id=2&sub_id=2451

Do you have a passion for creating or is your hobby sellable? This FREE two night workshop will discuss what to think about before creating a new business. Areas that will be discussed: Is there a market for my products and/or services; Business Plan; Recordkeeping; Regulations; Taxes; Marketing; Funding sources and more.

