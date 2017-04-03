Tuition raffle offers a chance at free UMaine tuition

ORONO, Maine—Want to win a year’s worth of in-state tuition at UMaine for yourself, a family member or friend, or perhaps a student in need?

The UMaine Alumni Association is again sponsoring its annual tuition raffle to help fund its support of student organizations and alumni programs. The raffle’s prize is the equivalent of one year’s (30 credit hours) in-state undergraduate tuition for the 2017-18 academic year. The dollar value of the prize is $8,370, which the Alumni Association will pay to UMaine on behalf of the raffle winner or his or her designee.

“A suggested donation of $5 per ticket allows us to continue this popular fundraising event,” explained Jill Fiore, the association’s director of strategic engagement. “Parents, grandparents, friends, and anyone else 18 years of age or older can participate in the raffle and can designate the UMaine student they’d like to receive the prize,” added Fiore.

Along with covering the cost of the prize, the Alumni Association uses proceeds from the raffle to support the organization’s mission and programs.

To request tickets or to learn more about the raffle, see UMaineAlumni.com, visit the Buchanan Alumni House on campus, or call Jill Fiore at 207-581-1147. Envelopes containing ticket stubs and checks must be postmarked before May 3, 2017 in order to be included in the drawing.

The drawing itself will take place on May 10 at 12 noon in Orono at UMaine’s Buchanan Alumni House, with the winner announced immediately afterward.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →