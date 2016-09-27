Tuesdays at the IMRC: Thomas Buckner

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Innovative Media Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, Orono, Maine For more information: intermediamfa.org/lectures2016

On October 3rd at 7pm, Tuesdays at the IMRC the UMaine Intermedia MFA visiting artist lecture series, will shake it up with a Monday evening lecture with a visit by Thomas Buckner.

For decades, baritone Thomas Buckner has dedicated himself to the promotion and performance of new and improvised music, collaborating with a host of new music luminaries including Robert Ashley, Noah Creshevsky, Tom Hamilton, Earl Howard, Matthias Kaul, Leroy Jenkins, Bun Ching Lam, Annea Lockwood, Roscoe Mitchell, Phill Niblock, Wadada Leo Smith, Chinary Ung, Christian Wolff and many others.

Buckner has appeared at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Herbst Theatre, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Berlin Spring Festival, the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, the Prague Spring Festival, and the Angelica Festival of Bologna. He is featured on over 50 recordings, including 6 solo albums, the most recent being “New Music for Baritone & Chamber Ensemble,” which includes works by Annea Lockwood, Tania Leon, and Petr Kotik. For the past twenty-five years Mr. Buckner has curated the Interpretations series in New York City, and continues to produce recordings on the Mutable Music label, introducing current artists and repertoire, as well as presenting important historic material, previously unavailable in CD format.

This presentation is free and open to the public and will take place at 7pm at the IMRC Center at the University of Maine. For more information, please contact Eleanor Kipping at publicity@imrccenter.com or visit www.intermediamfa.org/lectures2016

About the Tuesdays at the IMRC and the IMRC Center:

Tuesdays at the IMRC is sponsored by the University of Maine Intermedia MFA and New Media Departments, the UMaine Cultural Affairs/Distinguished Lectures Series, the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, and the Correll Professorship in New Media and cosponsored in part by the University of Maine Music Department. Visit www.intermediamfa.org for more information.

Opened in 2013, the IMRC is a hub for learning, creating and producing. It is the most recent in the portfolio of the University of Maine’s facilities that support innovation and economic development. The IMRC Center is supported by a range of expert instructors and a community of collaborators. Visit www.imrccenter.com where you can find information about the facility, programs and other IMRC events

