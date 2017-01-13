Tuesdays at the IMRC continues to bring community robust visiting artist series

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Orono ­­—The Innovative Media Research & Commercialization Center (IMRC), on the campus of the University of Maine, is excited to announce its Spring 2017 artist lecture series, known as Tuesdays at the IMRC, which will feature visiting artists of various mediums, faculty presentations, and performances. This series provides the University community an opportunity to meet and learn from artists of differing backgrounds. Artists will perform, give workshops, and conduct graduate student studio visits.

This spring series includes a performance by New York City based classically trained musician, composer and sound artist Miya Masaoka; and lectures from University of London Professor Jane Prophet, McGill University lecturer John Sullivan, video and installation artist Sondra Perry, a presentation by UMaine faculty Susan Smith and many others. For a complete schedule of lectures, please visit www.intermediamfa.org/lectures2017

IMRC Center Artist in Residence Ali Asgar will open the series on Tuesday January 31st, 2016 7p.m. Multidisciplinary visual and performance artist Ali Asgar arrived at the University of Maine by way of Bangladesh in summer 2016 and will be in residence with the Intermedia MFA program for the academic year. Ali identifies as queer and produces work that explores gender minorities and queer identity. Through performance and visual narratives Ali aims to push the boundaries of gender norms and create a space for discussion surrounding these topics. Ali is an Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Fellow with the Artist Protection Fund, a program that provides lifesaving grants and fellowships allowing threatened artists to safety continue their work in host universities and art centers around the world.

“My work doesn’t only talk about my struggle and journey as a Bangladeshi LBGTQ community member,” states Ali, “but it also reflects upon the lives of the sexual minority community in Bangladesh.” Ali’s work surrounding gender, sexuality, and social taboos arises from their personal struggle with the conservative Bangladeshi attitude towards members of LGBTQ communities. In their work, they use their own body and self-imagery as a rudimentary element to walk the line between reality and the artifice of self-analysis. To learn more about Ali and their work, please visit www.aliasgarart.com.

This and all series presentations will take place at the IMRC Center at the University of Maine at 7pm, and are free and open to the public.

This series is made possible through the generous support of: The UMaine Cultural/Affairs Distinguished Lectures Fund, Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, The VIA Agency, Correll Professorship in New Media, and the UMaine Intermedia and New Media Departments.

Opened in 2013, the IMRC Center is a hub for learning, creating and producing. It is the most recent of the portfolio of the University of Maine’s facilities that support innovation and economic development. The IMRC Center is supported by a range of expert instructors and a community of collaborators. Visit www.imrccenter.com, where you can find information on the facility, programs and events.

