Tuesdays at the IMRC brings Orono a FREE Eugene Chadbourne Concert

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Innovative Media Research and Commercialization Center, 5785 Stewart Commons, University of Maine, Orono, Maine For more information: intermediamfa.org/lectures2016

Eugene Chadbourne, a legendary and eclectic musician will give a free performance on Tuesday October 4th as a part of Tuesdays at the IMRC the UMaine Intermedia MFA visiting artist lecture series.

Eugene’s musical career began with rock and roll guitar but he quickly began to explore other musical genres including free jazz, blues, country, bluegrass and noise. Drawing from these musical influences he developed his own unique sound that has carried him through his diverse and multidisciplinary career.

Eugene has collaborated with a variety of artists including Keiji Haino, Shoji Hani, Jon Rose, David Moss, and Rik Rue and instrument inventor Mark Dixon among many others. He has also lectured, presented and/or performed at Columbia University, New York University, and Cal Arts. Eugene has given concerts and performances around the world including performing for refugees in Bosnia, Slovenia, and Croatia. Eugene keeps a detailed account of his travels and experiences on his website, www.eugenechadbourne.com, where photos and samples of his music can also be found.

This performance is free and open to the public and will take place at the IMRC Center at the University of Maine at 7pm. For more information, please contact Eleanor Kipping at publicity@imrccenter.com or visit www.intermediamfa.org/lectures2016

About the Tuesdays at the IMRC and the IMRC Center:

Tuesdays at the IMRC is sponsored by the University of Maine Intermedia MFA and New Media Departments, the UMaine Cultural Affairs/Distinguished Lectures Series, the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, and the Correll Professorship in New Media and cosponsored in part by the University of Maine Music Department. Visit www.intermediamfa.org for more information.

Opened in 2013, the IMRC is a hub for learning, creating and producing. It is the most recent in the portfolio of the University of Maine’s facilities that support innovation and economic development. The IMRC Center is supported by a range of expert instructors and a community of collaborators. Visit www.imrccenter.com where you can find information about the facility, programs and other IMRC events.

