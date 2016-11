Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-763-3035; librarycamden.org/event/tuesday-book-club-july-14/

Tuesday Book Group will discuss ‘Everybody’s Fool’ by Richard Russo. All are welcome. FMI, please call Mary 207-763-3035.

