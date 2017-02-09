MidMaine Lacrosse will host our 4th Annual Tsothohrha Tree Festival on Sunday, December 4th at the Palmyra Community Center 3pm-6pm. Admission is free. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase from 3-5pm. Concessions are available from 3-6pm. Con Brio Brass will entertain visitors from 3-5pm. Come see 20-30 beautiful trees generously supported by Dalou Farms. Trees are decorated by area businesses or student and community groups. Place your purchased raffle tickets in the stocking hung by the tree between 3-5pm for a chance to win the tree and all its garnishes. At 5pm there is a twenty-minute holiday performance as we tally votes for “Best in Show.” There are also awards for best holiday costume. Come dressed as a snowman or an elf. Voting concludes at 5pm. Tree are raffled to lucky winners beginning at 5:30pm. Enjoy dinner and holiday treats from our concession booth. See www.midmainelacrosse for further information or to support and/or decorate a tree. MidMaine Lacrosse continues to expand and provide athletic opportunity for youth K-12 in MSAD #53 and RSU #19. We include every child that wants to learn how to play lacrosse. Lacrosse remains the fastest growing sport in the state, the country and the world. We serve as a feeder program for the Varsity MCI/Nokomis Cooperative boys team. This year will mark the start of the MCI/Nokomis MPA “grow to varsity” girls team. We are a self-supporting US Lacrosse membership organization and a RSU #19 club with strong recreation department affiliations in Palmyra, Etna/Dixmont, Corinna and Hartland. Join in local holiday cheer Sunday December 4th @ Palmyra Community Center3-6pm.

