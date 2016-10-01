Trump/Pence Sign Wave

DaveGulya | BDN
By DaveGulya
Posted Oct. 01, 2016, at 11:44 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: SK Whiting Park, Corner of Main Street, Oak Street and High Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-460-0978; facebook.com/events/667897413359733/

Let’s get together and show Hancock County that WE support Donald J. Trump for President.

On October 22, at 12, in every county and every state in the US, we will join together in our respective locations, and wave our signs for Trump! This is an incredibly effective way to show your community that you want the change that will come from the anti-establishment, candidate of the people!

It’s ok if you’d rather come out to support Congressman Poliquin, or any of our great LOCAL CANDIDATES.

Have a particular BALLOT INITIATIVE that you’d like to to show what side you’re on?

