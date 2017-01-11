Trump Supporters and Non-Supporters Against Hate Crimes and Discrimination discussion

By Elliot Benjamin
Posted Jan. 11, 2017, at 9:36 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Trump Supporters and Non-Supporters Against Hate Crimes and Discrimination, Belfast Free Library: Abbot Room, High Street, Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-223-0052; benjamin-philosoper.com

Group meeting–free of charge–at Belfast library, Abbot Room, Monday 1/23 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

A discussion/support group to find common ground for Trump supporters and non-supporters to work toward ending hate crimes and racial, religious, ethnic, gender, and political discrimination. Voice your opinion; share your views; and listen to those of others to work toward ending hate crimes and discrimination perpetrated by people who support Trump as well as by people who do not support Trump. This is an opportunity for both Trump supporters and non-supporters to express their concerns, in a safe atmosphere, about the epidemic of hate crimes and discrimination that has occurred since the 2016 presidential election.

facilitated by Elliot Benjamin, Ph.D

for more information contact: ben496@prexar.com or 207-223-0052

