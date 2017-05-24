Trump Budget Delivers More Pollution Not More Power to States Including Maine; $245,341,000 Eliminated for Grants to State/Local Agencies

“President Trump’s budget would mean more days when it’s unsafe to breathe the air; more dead zones in our precious bays and estuaries, more sewage and other pollution in our rivers and streams, fewer protections for our beloved Casco Bay; less funding for lake protection and national parks in Maine; and more uncertainty for our climate,” Emma Rotner, Environment Maine.

WASHINGTON – Based on a briefing by the Trump Administration, President Trump’s proposed FY18 budget would cut important environmental and health programs. Below is a statement from Emma Rotner, Environment Maine’s Campaign Organizer, on the president’s FY’18 budget proposal.

“Although President Trump and his cabinet have promised numerous times to return power to the states and the people, if implemented, Trump’s FY’18 budget would mean more pollution, not more power for folks here in Maine and in states across the nation.

“Mainers need and deserve clean air, clean water, and protections for the places we love. Yet President Trump’s budget would mean more days when it’s unsafe to breathe the air; more dead zones in our precious bays and estuaries; more sewage and other pollution in our rivers and streams; less money to fund the clean up and economic redevelopment of the five closed paper mill sites; and more uncertainty for our climate.

“Maine is particularly hard hit when it comes to estuary and coastal waterway protection. The proposed FY’18 budget cuts funding for the National Estuary Program and Costal Waterways by $26,672,000. This program has allowed the development of the Casco Bay Estuary Partnership, which has successfully worked to protect Casco Bay. Maine’s Healthy Beaches initiative and attempts to reduce lead in drinking water would also take serious hits with the proposed budget cuts.

“Additionally, this budget would significantly cut funding from the EPA Brownfield Program, which Maine has been using to clean up and redevelop old paper mill sites in order to economically revitalize these areas.

“Overall this budget dismantles programs designed to help states and cities protect our air and water and our families health. It will also affect funding to Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection, which in 2016 received $11.4 million in funding from the EPA, which allowed the Department of Environmental Protection to continue protecting Maine’s air, land, and water.

“Congress, led by the Maine delegation should reject this budget. Mainers and all Americans need clean air, clean water, and protected open spaces not more smog, more lead and sewage in our water, and not more pollution on our beaches.”

###

