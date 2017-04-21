TruMovie: Sully

Tom Hanks stars as “Sully.”
Warner Brothers.
Tom Hanks stars as “Sully.”
By Robin Jones
Posted April 21, 2017, at 4:04 p.m.

Friday, May 26, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 27, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/

The Grand’s Monthly TruMovie Weekend series– a series of the best of the recent documentaries and movies based on real events all playing Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Saturday matinees at 2:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new season on Friday, May 26th and Saturday May 27th with a fictional look at a real-life hero “Sully.” Tom Hanks stars in this thrilling portrait of heroic airline pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, re-enacting his incredible successful emergency landing of an Airbus A320 full of passengers on the Hudson River. With Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney, Anna Gunn and Mike O’Malley. (2016. USA. 1hr, 36min. Directed by Clint Eastwood.PG-13.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

