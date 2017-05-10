TruGrand Film: I Am Not Your Negro

Friday, June 30, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Monthly TruMovie Weekend series– a series of the best of the recent documentaries and movies based on real events all playing Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Saturday matinees at 2:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new season on Friday, May 26th and Saturday May 27th with an encore screening of the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro.” One of this year’s Oscar™-nominated documentaries this Grand encore screening is a film based on a never-finished book by the incendiary American novelist, essayist, playwright, poet, and social critic, James Baldwin. In 1979, Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, Remember This House. The book was to be a revolutionary, personal account of the lives and successive assassinations of three of his close friends-Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. At the time of Baldwin’s death in 1987, he left behind only thirty completed pages of his manuscript. Now, in his incendiary new documentary, master filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished. The result is a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America, using Baldwin’s original words and flood of rich archival material. “I Am Not Your Negro” is a journey into black history that connects the past of the Civil Rights movement to the present of #BlackLivesMatter. It is a film that questions black representation in Hollywood and beyond. And, ultimately, by confronting the deeper connections between the lives and assassination of these three leaders, Baldwin and Peck have produced a work that challenges the very definition of what America stands for. With narration by Samuel L. Jackson. (2016. USA 1 hr, 33 min. Directed by Raoul Peck. PG-13.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
