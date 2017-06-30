True North Theatre Presents Becky’s New Car

Members of the cast of Becky's New Car
Angela Bonacasa | BDN
Members of the cast of Becky's New Car
By Angela Bonacasa
Posted June 30, 2017, at 11:45 a.m.

Friday, July 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23, 2017 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, July 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 30, 2017 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Cyrus Pavillion Theatre, University of Maine Campus, Orono, Orono, ME

For more information: 207-619-4833; truenorththeatre.org

Here’s your chance to see the debut of True North Theatre’s first production, “Becky’s New Car” by Steven Dietz and directed by Angela Bonacasa.

Have you ever been tempted to walk away from your life?

Becky Foster is at a crossroads, standing at the intersection of middle age, an unfulfilling job, and close to thirty years of marriage and parenthood. One fateful night, she meets Walter Flood, a grieving widower and billboard magnate. Becky offers Walter some much-desired guidance and he offers her a glimpse of a possible new life. The audience becomes intimately involved in Beckys journey as she searches for – and is tempted by – what could be.

Come join True North Theatre for a wild ride of misunderstandings, omissions, outright lies, and serious soul searching!

Beckys New Car will be performed at the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre, University of Maine, July 21-22 and 28-29 at 7pm, with matinees on Sunday, July 23 and 30 at 2pm.

For more information, visit either our website (truenorththeatre.org), our Facebook page (facebook.com/TNTTrueNorthTheatre/), email us (info@truenorththeatre.org), or call us (207-619-4833).

