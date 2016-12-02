Outdoors

Trouble in the Presidentials: What a Mountaineering Accident Can Teach Us About Decision Making & Managing Risk – Guest Speaker Ty Gagne

By Bill Yeo
Posted Dec. 02, 2016, at 1:57 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: L.L.Bean, 95 Main St., freeport, Maine

For more information: 207-552-7899; llbean.com/freeport

Although strikingly beautiful, Mount Washington and the surrounding Presidential Range hold the dubious distinction of having “the world’s worst weather.” The Presidential Range is also world-renowned for the challenging terrain it provides for alpinists, and as such, has been the scene of hundreds of mountaineering accidents over the years. Ty will provide an in-depth analysis of a recent tragedy on the range and extend those lessons and others learned above tree line.

Ty Gagne is the Chief Executive Officer of Primex3, a public entity risk pool based in New Hampshire. He has held executive positions in the municipal, non-profit, and healthcare sectors. Ty holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of New Hampshire and a Bachelor of Science from Granite State College. He also holds the Associate in Risk Pool Management (ARPM) and the Associate in Risk Management for Public Entities (ARM-P) designations. He is a certified Wilderness First Responder and wilderness medical instructor for Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities (SOLO), and is a member of the Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue Team and its Board of Directors.

