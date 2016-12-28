‘Trolls’ showing during school vacation at Alamo Theatre

Posted Dec. 28, 2016, at 9:21 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Alamo Theatre, 85 Main St., Bucksport, Maine

BUCKSPORT, Maine — The children’s animated movie “Trolls” will play 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29 and 30, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Alamo Theatre, 85 Main St. Prices are $7, $6 children 2-17 and adults 62 and older, $5 members of Northeast Historic Film.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. A calm Wednesday before a major nor’easter ThursdayA calm Wednesday before a major nor’easter Thursday
  2. Father charged after bringing 11-week-old to hospital with broken bonesFather charged after bringing 11-week-old to hospital with broken bones
  3. Driver faces charges following crash that caused power outagesDriver faces charges following crash that caused power outages
  4. In wake of autistic son’s death, family strives to build community for those who struggle to belongIn wake of autistic son’s death, family strives to build community for those who struggle to belong
  5. Halal grocery windows smashed on Christmas Eve in PortlandHalal grocery windows smashed on Christmas Eve in Portland

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living