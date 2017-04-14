Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/trio-con-brio-copenhagen/
SOO-JIN HONG, violin
SOO-KYUNG HONG, cello
JENS ELVEKJAER, piano
“Glowing reports hold true. The Trio con Brio Copenhagen clearly occupies a lofty perch in today’s musical scene.” Washington Post
Founded in Vienna in 1999 with the concept of pairs coming together, the two Korean sisters and Soo-Kyung and Jens (who are now married) have since then been exploring the piano trio repertoire with freshness and curiosity as well as with respect and reflection.
Program subject to change
MOZART Piano Trio in E Major, K. 542
BEDŘICH SMETANA Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 15
Intermission
SHOTAKOVICH Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 67
Tickets: $45 Adult, $10 Under age 25
