Trio Con Brio Copenhagen

By Monica Kelly,
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted April 14, 2017, at 11:35 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/trio-con-brio-copenhagen/

SOO-JIN HONG, violin

SOO-KYUNG HONG, cello

JENS ELVEKJAER, piano

“Glowing reports hold true. The Trio con Brio Copenhagen clearly occupies a lofty perch in today’s musical scene.” Washington Post

Founded in Vienna in 1999 with the concept of pairs coming together, the two Korean sisters and Soo-Kyung and Jens (who are now married) have since then been exploring the piano trio repertoire with freshness and curiosity as well as with respect and reflection.

Program subject to change

MOZART Piano Trio in E Major, K. 542

BEDŘICH SMETANA Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 15

Intermission

SHOTAKOVICH Piano Trio No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 67

Tickets: $45 Adult, $10 Under age 25

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Auction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine islandAuction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine island
  2. Maine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murderMaine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murder
  3. Harpswell teen missing since Monday found safeHarpswell teen missing since Monday found safe
  4. Police arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrianPolice arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrian
  5. Investors say proposed energy park at former mill site won’t require more state aidInvestors say proposed energy park at former mill site won’t require more state aid

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs