Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Rd, New Gloucester, Maine For more information: 2079263161; villagecoffeehouse.org/

Raised in Maine, cured on street corners and next to woodstoves, string-band Tricky Britches is a unique culmination of country, contra-dance, bluegrass, and rock. They’ve played festivals and concerts across the US, Europe, and Hawaii, always being shaped by those places, and using those experiences to inspire their original music.

Tricky Britches formed in 2009, when four friends in Portland, Maine, took their fiddle tunes and country songs on the road across the US. Since then they have released three albums of original material: Comin’ in Hot (2016), Good Company (2013), and Hard Fought Day (2011). They have played on stages big and small across the US, Hawaii, and Europe, but at the end of the day, their favorite show is still on a crowded street corner at midnight.

Members include:

Jed Bresette: Guitar, Bass, Vocals

Seth Doyle: Mandolin, Guitar, Harmonica, Vocals

Tyler Lienhardt: Fiddle, Washboard, Vocals

Richard Bicknell: 5-String Banjo

