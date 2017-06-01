Community

Tricky Britches

By Ian Bannon
Posted June 01, 2017, at 10:04 a.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Rd, South Paris, ME

For more information: 207-743-8452; celebrationbarn.com

Raised in Maine, cured on street corners and next to wood stoves, this engaging string-band is a unique culmination of country, contra-dance, bluegrass, and rock.

$14 adults, $12 seniors & $8 kids

Tickets & Info: www.CelebrationBarn.com

Box Office: (207) 743-8452

