Tricky Britches

Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Rd, South Paris, ME
For more information: 207-743-8452; celebrationbarn.com
Raised in Maine, cured on street corners and next to wood stoves, this engaging string-band is a unique culmination of country, contra-dance, bluegrass, and rock.
$14 adults, $12 seniors & $8 kids
Tickets & Info: www.CelebrationBarn.com
Box Office: (207) 743-8452
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →