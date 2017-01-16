Tribute to Bob Dylan and The Band featuring The THE BAND Band

Friday, March 3, 2017 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: One Longfellow Square, 181 State Street , Portland, Maine For more information: (207) 761-1757; onelongfellowsquare.com/

The acclaimed group The THE BAND Band is without a doubt the most musically satisfying tribute to The Band on the scene today. While The Band may be long gone from the stage, The THE BAND Band is keeping their sound and spirit alive and well with authentic, true-to-form renditions of their legendary repertoire. This group of veteran musicians showcases the astounding breadth and depth of The Band’s distinctively original Americana music with classics such as Up on Cripple Creek, The Weight and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down, as well as deeper cuts from The Band’s vast catalog.

For this special show, they will honor Bob Dylan’s recent Nobel prize and the historic relationship between Dylan and THE BAND by performing some Bob Dylan classics including selections from The Basement Tapes collection, the incredible collaboration between Dylan & THE BAND.

Since 2007, The THE BAND Band has shared the stage with notables Richie Havens, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Aztec Two-Step, Marshall Crenshaw and more. The individual band members have performed with such distinguished artists as Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Bruce Springsteen, Chuck Berry, John Hall, Patti Smith, Keith Richards, Steve Forbert, Paul Butterfield, Mike Bloomfield, Roy Rogers, Roger McGuinn, Robbie Dupree, Max Weinberg, Clarence Clemons, Willie Nile, Maria Muldaur, Genya Ravan, Jimmy Vivino, The Shirelles, among others.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →