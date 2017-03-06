TRIBUTARY BREWING CO. CELEBRATES KITTERY LAND TRUST WITH NEW BEER MADE FROM LOCAL SEAWATER

KITTERY, ME— Two hallmarks of southern Maine—stunning coastal preserves and tasty local beer— join together next week as Tributary Brewing Co. sponsors a fundraiser for Kittery Land Trust (KLT) with the release of their new Gose (pronounced Go-za) beer.

The Gose is an ancient German-style beer that uses seawater as an ingredient to create a distinct, tangy flavor. Tributary Brewing collected 40 gallons of saltwater from Brave Boat Harbor in Kittery earlier this winter, boiled it down to sterilize it, and brewed 15 barrels of this unique beer ready to serve for next week’s release party on Thursday, March 9th. The party is open to the public and, for every 12 oz pour of the Gose served, KLT will receive $1. This should amount to roughly $1,500 over the next several months, says Galen Mott who owns Tributary with her husband Tod.

This is the 3rd annual Gose fundraiser that the brewery has held for a local conservation group. KLT was an easy pick for the company this year since the Gose seawater comes from the shores of KLT’s recently opened Brave Boat Headwaters Preserve, and because Mott and her team value KLT’s commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the region.

“We chose the name Tributary Brewing because of this beautiful area and all these creeks and rivers,” says Mott. “We feel pretty strongly about keeping the water clean and preserving this region.”

The release will also help celebrate KLT’s recent receipt of the $150,000 grant awarded from the Land for Maine’s Future (LMF) program in 2014. This grant will finalize the purchase of the keystone parcel in the preserve known as the Mitchell-Grant homestead.

The developer originally planned to turn the property into a 27 unit subdivision, but was met with opposition from community members insistent on preserving the largest remaining roadless natural area in Kittery. “The water in the Brave Boat Harbor is the cleanest in Kittery,” says Bennett. “We knew our project would help safeguard that.”

Mott is very pleased to see the property preserved, and says Tributary Brewing likely would not have harvested seawater for their Gose from Brave Boat Harbor if the area were under construction due to concerns about development runoff and other non-point pollution.

Once complete, the Brave Boat Headwater Preserve will encompass 150 acres of land among seven parcels of land originally belonging to five different landowners. The preserve makes an important conservation connection between the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge and KLT’s Norton Preserve.

“Brave Boat Headwaters makes that critical ‘to the sea’ link in the Mount Agamenticus to the Sea Conservation Initiative’s (MtA2C) vision that would have otherwise been much harder to accomplish,” says Bennett.

KLT is now in its homestretch of fundraising for the property, with a goal of raising $30,000 from the community by the end of 2017. Funds raised from the Gose will go directly toward this project, says Bennett.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Thursday March 9

Time: 3 – 7pm

Location: Tributary Brewing Co., 10 Shapleigh Rd., Kittery ME 03904

Description:Tributary Brewing’s 3rd annual fundraiser to support clean water. A $1 donation for every 12 oz pour and $.50 donation for every 4 oz pour of the Gose, brewed with salt water from Brave Boat Harbor, will go to Kittery Land Trust.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Founded in 1987, Kittery Land Trust has provided landowners a conservation alternative to selling land for development for more than 25 years. KLT currently protects over 800 acres of land, some through outright ownership and some through conservation easements. This is land that will never be developed and will forever provide habitat for wildlife, protection for water supplies, and quiet places for people to get out and enjoy spectacular woodlands, wetlands and scenic open spaces that make our community such a beautiful place to live.

KLT is part of a larger effort called the Mt. Agamenticus to the Sea Conservation Initiative (MtA2C, www.mta2c.org ), that is working toward a long-term goal of connecting 19,000 acres of conserved land in the region. MtA2C is a collaborative effort of ten partners to protect natural lands centered on Mount Agamenticus in York, stretching from the Tatnic Hills in South Berwick to the rocky coast in Kittery. This area includes the largest unfragmented coastal forest between the New Jersey Pine Barrens and Acadia National Park including over 60 miles of hiking trails. It also protects drinking water for three towns and represents the most biologically diverse region in Maine. MtA2C envisions thriving communities connected by an expansive natural landscape that provides a haven for wildlife and enhances the health and well-being of our citizens, forever.

The 10 MtA2C partners include: Kittery Land Trust; US Fish and Wildlife Service/Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge; York Land Trust; Great Works Regional Land Trust; Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve; Maine Coast Heritage Trust; Trust for Public Land; The Nature Conservancy; York Rivers Association and Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →