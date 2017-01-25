Tri-State Snowmobile Weekend Jan. 27-29 in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Tri-State Snowmobile Weekend will be held Jan. 27-29, for snowmobiles registered legally in their respective states of Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire.

During that weekend, snowmobiles registered in Maine may be operated in New Hampshire and Vermont without being registered in those states, and all snowmobiles legally registered in New Hampshire and Vermont may be operated in Maine without being registered in Maine.

All other snowmobile laws remain in effect in each respective state. Vermont snowmobiles need to display, pursuant to Vermont law, a valid Vermont Association of Snow Travelers, Inc. trails maintenance assessment, also known as the trails pass. Also, Vermont has a mandatory liability insurance requirement. All snowmobiling laws for each state regarding youth requirements etc. must be followed when snowmobiling in that state.

For information on snowmobiling in New Hampshire, visit http://www.eregulations.com/newhampshire/ohrv/

For information on snowmobiling rules in Vermont, visit http://vtvast.org/what-you-need-to-ride-in-vermont.html

For information on snowmobiling in Maine, visit http://mesnow.com/SnowmobileLaws.html

