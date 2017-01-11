Tri-Maine swim clinics at Bowdoin College

LEWISTON, Maine — Tri-Maine two-hour swim clinics led by Brand Burnham will be held this spring at Bowdoin’s Greason Pool. Clinic 1, which is for first-time attendees, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25; Clinic 2, which is for those who have completed Clinic 1, will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, and Thursday, April 13. Small group will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Clinics are limited to 20 participants, and small group is limited to 10. For information, visit tri-maine.com/events/swim-clinics/ .

