Trekkers Welcomes new AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associates

Trekkers is pleased to announce that Matthew Ansart and Jordan Carpenter have joined the Trekkers team for the summer as our AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associates.

Matthew and Jordan are graduates of Oceanside High School, Class of 2015, and Trekkers alumni. They have been part of the Trekkers program as student leaders and adult volunteer leaders, and will continue to “live in the moment” at Trekkers this summer as AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associates.

Matthew joined Trekkers in the 7th grade and participated in the program for the six-year duration. In 11th grade, he completed Trekkers student leadership program and served as a student leader on several expeditions. Since graduating high school in 2015, he has volunteered on many Trekkers expeditions as an adult volunteer. Matthew has attended various colleges to further his education, and decided to take a gap year before going back to school. Matthew’s primary responsibility at Trekkers will be participating as a leader on two expeditions and helping with pre- and post- expedition logistics. This fall, Matthew will be attending Washington County Community College to study Adventure Recreation & Tourism, with an aspiration to obtain a degree in Outdoor Education. Speaking about his new role, Matthew said, “I’m very excited to begin my work with Trekkers this summer, it’s like a dream come true. I can’t wait to gain experiences, and enjoy my summer, all the while getting to work with some of the people who have impacted my life the most.”

Jordan joined the Trekkers program in 11th grade, and immediately became involved with the student leadership program, as well as participating in her first expedition. Over the past four years, she has been a volunteer leader for multiple Trekkers expeditions. After graduating high school, she began studying English with a Teacher Education Pathway (7-12 grades) at the University of Southern Maine. Since starting her Summer VISTA position at Trekkers, she is confident she wants to pursue graduate school to study experiential education. Jordan’s primary responsibility at Trekkers this summer will be participating as a leader on expeditions, as well as creating and executing a mentoring workshop for the Collaborative for Perpetual Innovation’s Maine Event: Creating Positive Climates for Youth. She’ll also be assisting with pre-expedition planning. Jordan said, “I keep saying it to all my friends and family, but this opportunity is really a dream come true! I get to work with some of my biggest role models and start doing the work I love. It’s been an amazing start to the summer.”

Currently celebrating their 23rd year of working with local youth, Trekkers connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. This year, the organization will serve more than 200 youth and involve more than 100 adult mentors from the communities of Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston. For more information about the organization, please visit www.trekkers.org or call the Trekkers office at 207-594-5095.

