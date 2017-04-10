Trekkers Trekkapalooza 2017 to Rock The Strand Theatre on April 28

Trekkers is holding its 12th annual Trekkapalooza event on Friday, April 28 at The Strand Theatre in Rockland. This year’s theme is Legends and Icons. Legendary Trekkapalooza winning bands have been invited back to the stage to pay tribute to the musical icons the world lost in 2016. Two-time winning bands, Just Teachers and Chaos Sauce will be headed back to Trekkapalooza this year. Will your favorite band choose Prince, Merle Haggard, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen or George Michael? We will be bringing back the Oceanside High School Lip Sync challenge, with the winner decided by crowd popular vote. Additional bands to be announced soon.

Trekkapalooza began in 2005 as the brainchild of Elias Edwards-Jenks, a Trekkers alumnus who graduated from Georges Valley High School in 2006. During his senior year at GVHS, he came up with a “Battle of the Bands” idea as part of a senior project focused on fundraising for non-profit groups. Edwards-Jenks was a Trekkers student at the time and was looking for a way to help the organization sustain its youth-serving programs. Each year since, Trekkapalooza has provided local bands the opportunity to showcase their music at this popular annual fundraiser.

Elias has played many roles in Trekkapalooza including his stint as last year’s emcee. For 2017 he will be resurrecting his two time Trekkapalooza winning band Chaos Sauce for the event. Chaos Sauce took home the title of Ultimate Bus Band in 2010 and 2012. Their reunion is not to be missed.

The only other two-time Trekkapalooza champions, Just Teachers is also joining the fun.

Just Teachers was founded in May of 2008 among staff members at Camden-Rockport Middle School and the name was born in the early days of the band. They were rehearsing in the Industrial Technology room at CRMS one day after school and were

overheard by some students who were curious about the sound resonating in the halls. One student entered the room asking, “Where is that music coming from?” The student found us and answered, “Oh, it’s just teachers.” Since its inception, there have been many different musicians who have played with the group, most notably John Dow and Nick Blais. Three of the founding members are still with the band: Adam Bullard (vocals and the occasional guitar), Matt Smith (vocals, electric, and acoustic guitar), and Ian McKenzie (keyboards). In 2012, Piet Lammert (drums and vocals) joined the group. Lucas Benner became the full-time bassist for the band in 2013. They are, in fact, all educators. Adam teaches 5th grade, Ian is a Technology Integrator/Instructor, Lucas teaches High School Science, and Matt and Piet are Assistant Principals.

Trekkapalooza continues to be student led. A four student committee is at the helm this year. Nate Hersom, Amber Johnston, Alex Mahar and Krista Butler. Senior and committee chair Nate will hand the reigns over to Junior, Amber next year.

The committee wishes to thank our generous sponsors. Their lead sponsors are Harbor Builders Associates and Horch Roofing. Their supporting sponsors are as follows: AJ Works; Athens Pizzeria; Atwood Lobster; Bar Harbor Bank & Trust; Bay Chiropractic Center; Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate – The Masiello Group; Blue Maple Systems; Brooks Trap Mill; E.L. Spear, Inc.; Epifanes; Fisher Engineering; Glen Cove Dental Associates; Halls of Thomaston; Hanscom, Collins & Hall, P.A.; Harbor Road Veterinary Hospital; Hope Orchards; Jess’s Market; Maine Coast Petroleum; Maritime Energy; Mid-Knight Auto Body; Midcoast Federal Credit Union; Monhegan Boat Line; Mr. Tire Company; Norman Assurance Associates; Rock Coast Plumbing & Heating; Strong Insurance Agency; and Superior Bait & Salt.

This popular event will start at 7:00pm; doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $10.00 in advance or $12.00 the day of the event. Trekkapalooza is a chemical free event for all ages.

Tickets are on sale now by calling the Trekkers office at 207-594-5095 or ordering online through the “donate here” page link at www.trekkers.org. All proceeds from the show will benefit Trekkers, a youth mentoring organization that serves 7th through 12th grade students growing up in the communities of Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston.

###

Trekkers is a non-profit, outdoor-based mentoring program that connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. This year, Trekkers will serve more than 200 students from the communities of Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston. For more information about Trekkers, please visit www.trekkers.org or contact the Trekkers office by calling 207-594-5095.

