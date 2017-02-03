TREKKERS PARTICIPATES IN COMMUNITY SERVICE PROJECT ON MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2017, four student members of the Trekkers Community Service Corps and Alaina Ennamorati, Trekkers’ Senior Manager of Programs, participated in a community service experience organized by Anna Young, Trekkers’ 2016-17 AmeriCorps VISTA. As for all national service members, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was “a day ON, not a day off” for Anna, but for the students and Alaina, serving on that day was a choice to give back to the local community on a day off from school and work. The goal for the day was to learn about the history of civil rights in America and to participate in a community service experience, an agenda that would certainly fit with Dr. King Jr.’s inspirations for this day of service.

Their day started at The Strand Theatre in Rockland for a free showing of “Selma: The Bridge to the Ballot.” The 40-minute documentary was incredibly moving and told the story of a non-violent protest by students, teachers, and other activists in Selma, Alabama to secure voting rights for African Americans in 1965. The documentary really made the group think about the importance of supporting their community and how their efforts as individuals have the power to create change. After this inspiring start to the day, the group headed to Window Dressers in Rockland to volunteer.

During their time at Window Dressers, the group performed many different tasks with the same goal of building heat-trapping window inserts. Like Trekkers, Window Dressers is a volunteer-driven non-profit organization. Their organization is dedicated to reducing heating costs for low-income families in Maine by providing an inexpensive alternative to window replacement. At the end of the day, the volunteers from Trekkers reported that they enjoyed spending time with each other, learning new skills, and helping out a local organization and their community!

Trekkers is a non-profit, outdoor-based, six-year mentoring program that connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. Trekkers brings students and adult mentors together to build meaningful relationships over a period of six years. This year, Trekkers will serve more than 200 7th – 12th grade students from the communities of Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston. To learn more about the Trekkers program, please call 207-594-5095.

