Trekkers Launches New Outing Club Program

Twelve junior and senior Trekkers are participating in a new program called the Trekkers Outing Club. The Outing Club is an opportunity for all Trekkers who are interested in challenging themselves in the outdoors, being involved with a tight-knit group of adventurers and developing technical outdoor skills at a higher level. This Club offers different tracks of outdoor adventure that involve a series of outings designed to develop a progression of skills and lead to a culminating experience.

Currently, the Trekkers Outing Club is in the middle of their rock-climbing track. The group has been participating in indoor climbing at the YMCA in Rockport and are continuing to build skills in the sport to prepare for an outdoor climbing experience in Camden Hills State Park. One student said, “I’m hooked. I hadn’t rock climbed since the 7th grade trip to Acadia but since (Trekkers Outing Club) started, I’ve been coming to the YMCA every other day to climb.”

The rock-climbing track will culminate with a half-day climb in Camden Hills State Park in late May. The Trekkers Outing Club plans to initiate its next track this summer with a focus on paddling or backpacking.

Trekkers is a non-profit, outdoor-based, six-year mentoring program that connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. Trekkers brings students and adult mentors together to build meaningful relationships over a period of six years. This year, Trekkers will serve more than 200 7th – 12th grade students from the communities of Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston. For more information about the Trekkers program, please call 207-594-5095.

