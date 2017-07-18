Treatment Approaches for Children

By Steve Nesky
Posted July 18, 2017, at 9:44 a.m.

Friday, March 30, 2018 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Drive, Saco, Maine

For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

Looking for ways to expand your toolbox when working with children? This workshop will discuss ways you can integrate treatment approaches such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Narrative Therapy and Motivational Interviewing into your work with children under the age of 13. Spend time learning, developing and practicing specific skills you can take away for immediate use.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Lincoln, state police at scene of standoff in LincolnLincoln, state police at scene of standoff in Lincoln
  2. Cap’s Tavern fire deemed arsonCap’s Tavern fire deemed arson
  3. Bride-to-be called 911 for help and was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officerBride-to-be called 911 for help and was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer
  4. Plan to revitalize poor Maine county includes indoor hockey rinkPlan to revitalize poor Maine county includes indoor hockey rink
  5. Rockport woman, 63, dies in midcoast motorcycle crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs