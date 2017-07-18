Treatment Approaches for Children

Friday, March 30, 2018 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Drive, Saco, Maine
For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php
Looking for ways to expand your toolbox when working with children? This workshop will discuss ways you can integrate treatment approaches such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Narrative Therapy and Motivational Interviewing into your work with children under the age of 13. Spend time learning, developing and practicing specific skills you can take away for immediate use.
