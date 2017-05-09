Treat Mom to a Special Day at Woodlawn on Mothers Day

Sunday, May 14, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park, 19 Black House Drive, Rt. 172, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-8671; woodlawnmuseum.org
ELLSWORTH: Woodlawn invites families to treat Mom to a very special event on Mothers Day, Sunday, May 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. Woodlawn is teaming up with the Seal Cove Auto Museum to have its 1921 Mercer at Woodlawn on Mother’s Day giving visitors rides, free of charge.
Woodlawn’s executive director, Joshua Torrance suggests making Mother’s Day a fun filled day of history, “Both Woodlawn and Seal Cove Auto Museum are welcoming all moms free of charge and you can visit the Auto Museum in the morning when it opens at 10 a.m. and Woodlawn in the afternoon from 1 – 4 p.m. Both museums are family friendly and make history come alive for children and adults.” Families are invited to bring a picnic and enjoy Woodlawn’s public park and walking trails. Dogs on leash are welcome. Pack a kite if it is a windy day as Woodlawn’s front lawn offers a great place to try it out.
Mercer was known for building some of the best sports cars. The Mercer Raceabout (1911-1915) was one of the premier racing cars of the era. It was highly coveted for its quality construction and exceptional handling. The car’s original design was conceived by Mercer’s general manager – and society playboy – Washington A. Roebligh II. Roebligh perished in the 1912 Titanic disaster. The engineer of the early Mercers was Finley Robertston Porter. He left the company in 1914 to build his own car, the F.R.P. You can find the only remaining F.R.P. in the world on display at Seal Cove Auto Museum.
Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast Maine. The main house is open for tours May 1 – October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →