Traveling the World by Water with Karen Francoeur

oplevents | BDN
By oplevents,
Posted March 10, 2017, at 2:26 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Master Maine sea kayak guide Karen, of Castine Kayak Adventures, will take you on a visual journey through beautiful and remote tropical places accessible only by water. From the San Blas Islands of the Carribean, to the Las Perlas Islands in the Pacific. Get inspired to explore for yourself or just sit back and enjoy the journey to help beat the winter blues! Please call 866-5060 for more information or to sign up.

