Travel Tuesdays with Holly Twining from Maine Yoga Adventures!

oplevents | BDN
By oplevents,
Find on Facebook
Posted April 07, 2017, at 3:39 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Holly Twining, Orono resident and founder of Maine Yoga Adventures, will share her adventures of surfing, sunsets, zip lining and more in Costa Rica. Enjoy videos and photos by Holly and Dori McCormick, professional photographer. We would love to know if you will be attending: 866-5060 or adixon@orono.org.

This post was contributed by a community member.

