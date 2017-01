Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Get travel ideas for your next trip to Iceland! Check out beautiful Icelandic photos from local photographer Kathy Lena. She will tell us about her recent trip from October 2016. We would love to know if you plan to attend by calling 866-5060 or emailing adixon@orono.org

