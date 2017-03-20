Travel Show – Iconic Ireland & Ashford Castle

Vinny O'Malley | BDN
By Vinny O'Malley
Posted March 20, 2017, at 10:28 a.m.

Thursday, March 23, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Maine Irish Heritage Center, PO Box 7588, Portland, Maine

For more information: 2077800118; maineirish.com

If you think you might be interested in this trip, please join us as welcome travel experts of AAA Northern New England and Brendan Vacations on Thursday March 23rd at 5:00 p.m. at the MIHC to explore the details of this exciting offer and have your questions answered. Light refreshments will be served. To RSVP for this fun and informative evening call 866-883-4985.

