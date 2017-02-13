Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 58 Main, 58 Main St, Bangor, Maine For more information: 58mainbangor.com

LA-based rock artists and activists Trapdoor Social will play at 58 Main in downtown Bangor. Trapdoor Social is known for their solar-powered shows and is recently back from Standing Rock where they delivered a trailer full of donations and provided other volunteer labor. $15 advance, $20 suggested donation at the door.

