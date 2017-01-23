Trapdoor Social at 58 Main

By Lance and Amy Blackstone,
Posted Jan. 23, 2017, at 1:49 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 58 Main, 58 Main Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 6125981325; 58mainbangor.com/

Trapdoor Social formed when Merritt Graves and Skylar Funk met in an Environmental program at Pomona College and bonded over a shared concern for the future of the planet. They started off on a journey to make music and do some good along the way. The duo introduced themselves with the 2012 EP “Death Of A Friend”, a driving, emotive alt-rock experience, featuring Death Cab For Cutie’s Jason McGerr on drums. The EP was immediately successful across the country and was even featured in a nationally-run commercial.

Graves and Funk continued their music work, incorporating a full band, and decided to channel their efforts toward initiatives in their community. They donated proceeds from their subsequent recording “Science of Love” to green initiatives at Homeboy Industries, which provides support for formerly gang-involved and incarcerated women & men.

Later, while touring in Colorado, the band discovered that the high school music program in the town where they were playing was underfunded, so they recorded a song with the band to help keep the program alive and promote the benefits of music and arts education in the public school system. Their efforts have resulted in thousands of dollars of support for the school.

Trapdoor Social has three commercial recording to their name and continues their upward arc. The band continues to record and has been on high rotation in other major markets across the country. They are now back in LA working on a new album and a new solar project. We are excited to host them here in Bangor!

http://www.trapdoorsocial.com/

Doors open at 7:00pm, Show starts at 8:00pm

