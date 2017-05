BLUE HILL — Transgender, Family and Friends Group (TGFF) provides support for families, friends and transgender people of all ages. TGFF meets the first and third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, UCC. Upcoming meetings are June 1 and 15. For details, contact Susan Yaruta-Young, (207) 460.6155 or email: syyoung@myfairpoint.net.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →